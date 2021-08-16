Quantcast
Call of Duty Vanguard Warzone: Time and Date Revealed PlayStation Store

By Newslanes Media
Call of Duty fanatics are only days away from Warzone’s reveal of 2021 COD game, believed to be Call of Duty Vanguard.

Recent rumours suggest that Call of Duty Vanguard would be revealed in Warzone on Thursday, August 19.

Now, a PlayStation Store listing has gone live on Monday August 16, which appears to support this.

According to this PS Store listing, the Call of Duty Vanguard unveil will take place in Warzone at 6:30 PM BST on Thursday August 19.

Other regions will have 10.30am Pacific time, 1.30pm Eastern time, and 7.30pm CEST.

A PlayStation Gamer spotted the PS Store listing for Call of Duty Vanguard in Warzone. He tweeted, “Has it been announced yet?” This is what I found on the PS Store.

This tweet came alongside a screengrab of a PlayStation Store listing for Call of Duty Vanguard.

It stated: “Worldwide unveiling of Call of Duty Vanguard.

“August 19, 18.00 PM BST in Call of Duty Warzone”

Stay tuned for more information.

Publiated at Mon, 16 August 2021 12:00:15 +0000

