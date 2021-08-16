Celtic start talks to secure Juranovic’s right-back seat

Celtic has begun negotiations to sign Josip Juranovic, Legia Warsaw’s right-back.

After a failed attempt to bring Yan Couto to Manchester City, the Scottish Premiership team is confident that they will reach an agreement with Croatia to sign a contract for the international.

Sky Sports News revealed exclusively last Thursday Couto would attend Parkhead as a guest-of-honour to see their Europa League qualifier. The club attempted to convince him to loan.

Image:

Juranovic in action for Croatia

The Brazilian remains unconvinced and is also being chased by Braga, so Celtic have now turned their attention to Juranovic – and Legia are ready to listen to their opening bid.

The Croatia international is valued at around PS2.5m (EUR3m) and keen on a move to Glasgow to join Ange Postecoglou’s squad, who face AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League play-offs on Wednesday.

Legia was also eliminated from the Champions League qualification by Dinamo Zagreb, so they might need to sell Juranovic in order to get the funds that they have been missing.

