Daisy Lowe shines like a plant giving her a hug on the cheek Jordan Saul, beau while on vacation

Daisy Lowe shines as she kisses Jordan Saul on his cheek in sun-soaked photos while vacationing with her family

Daisy Lowe shared a series of snaps from her family vacation on Instagram, including one where she kissed her boyfriend with a sweet kiss.

As they took a photo on Corfu, the 32-year old model was happy and content.

As she smiled and posed on a boat, the raven-haired beauty was photographed with her other family members, including Etienne Maclaine (a younger relative).

Cute: Daisy Lowe, 32, looked as happy as ever in the snap with her estate agent beau Jordan Saul, as they posed on the Greek island of Corfu

Another photo shows her looking stunning in a granny square black and yellow crochet gown with her arm wrapped around Betty Goffey, her half-sister.

Betty (16) is Daisy’s daughter, Pearl Lowe, who married Danny Goffey, Supergrass drummer.

As they enjoyed a meal at a restaurant, the family was in good spirits and posed for photos.

Glowing: The raven-haired beauty was pictured with other members of her family, including a snap with a younger male relative, Etienne Maclaine

Betty and Alfie went to Greece, enjoying the warm weather and with Danny and Pearl Goffey.

Last image from the “photo dump” was an image of the harbor where the family was staying.

It was idyllic, with still water at sunset and boats on the jetty. The mountains were in the background.

Daisy’s boyfriend Jordan was received warmly by the family. He works as an estate agent and home consultant.

Sisters: In another, she looked gorgeous as she donned a black and yellow granny square crochet dress with her arm around her younger half sister Betty Goffey

They were seen together for the first-time in June 2020, despite having been under lockdown by government for 10 weeks.

In June, Daisy posted a sweet Instagram post in which she called Jordan her hero.

The caption she added to the upload was: “A year ago today, I met @misstilda and went for a walk along the Heath …..” However, I ran a bit late because Mercury was retrograde (crying laughing emoticon).

Amazing: This was the last photo in the “photo dump” and it shows the Harbour where the family is staying. It was idyllic, with still water and boats at the jetty.

“Monty, upon my arrival, ran directly towards a handsome Belgia shepherd. He was attached to the handsome dog by a handsome man.

“I dawdled about having some dog talk… We ended up walking together several hours. What a great dog walk!”

“Here are we a year later through many lockdowns. We have been through so much, including adventures and disasters. My hero was @jordanjaysaul

“Through and Through. Thank you for making me feel at home and always making my laugh even though I don’t really want to. This is my favorite, making you so happy your legs go ….

“I’m very glad I was only 5 minutes late for Tilds on that day and I’m so grateful to you. My pain in my ass, happy anniversary. You are my love. I love you.

Love: The family seemed to have given a warm welcome to Daisy's beau Jordan, who works as a new home consultant for an estate agent, and have been together for over a year

