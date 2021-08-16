Dead by Daylight: Teasing Hellraiser additions and removing Stranger Things DLC November

Stranger Things will be returning to Upside Down two years after it first appeared in Dead by Daylight. All DLC from Netflix’s popular show is being taken off sale for this November. Dead by Daylight is preparing for a long goodbye to one franchise. All signs point to Hellraiser’s imminent in-game arrival.

First introduced in September 2019, Dead by Daylight’s Stranger Things collaboration ushered in two new survivors – Steve Harrington and Nancy Wheeler – alongside new killer The Demogorgon, and the Underground Complex Map.

Dead by Daylight will not be selling The Demogorgon and Nancy, as well as their respective makeup, for unknown reasons.

Chapter 21 Teaser – Dead by Daylight

As outlined in developer Behaviour Interactive’s announcement post, anyone that owns the DLC will be able to continue using their purchases after that date, but there’ll be no stay of execution for the Stranger-Things-themed Underground Complex Map, which is being permanently removed from rotation on 17th November.

All characters and all outfits can be 50% off for those players who are suddenly captivated by Dead by Daylight’s Stranger Things DLC Collection. The characters will be available for sale until the 17th of November. You can also save 60% on Stranger Things Chapter DLC, which is available for purchase via Steam, Playstation and Xbox. Also, Dead by Daylight’s Stranger Things Edition will be 50% off until September 1st.

One door can close, but another one opens. It’s becoming increasingly probable that the new door will be manned by a number of extra-dimensional, sadomasochistic demons.

Last week, Behaviour released a short teaser video featuring the number 1987 (the year of Hellraiser’s release), plus a static-y glimpse of the flower seen in the films. And if that wasn’t sufficient evidence, the developer has (as spotted by Polygon) posted additional clues on social media, dropping letters into Twitter images and an audio file that combined to spell the words RAISE HELL. Pinhead is expected to make his Dead by Daylight debut very soon.