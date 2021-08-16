Berlin’s Formula E race is the final chapter of the rich and distinguished history BMW Motorsport. The Bavarians are now three years removed from becoming an official manufacturer of Formula E. They have a handful of wins (7), but not the championship title. Jake Dennis was within touching distance of the title but had to be stopped by a string of mechanical issues.

Although he retired from the BMW i Berlin E-Prix presented By CBMM Niobium (GER) season finale, he finished his first season in Formula E in outstanding third place in the drivers’ standings. BMW i Andretti Motorsport finished the season sixth in the team championship.

- Advertisement -

Jake Dennis began the 15th race from the ninth position on the grid. He was only four points behind the leader in overall standings. Two of his title rivals lost the race quickly after an accident between Mitch Evans (NZL Jaguar) and Edoardo Morara (SUI Venturi).

Dennis was in a good position to restart the race, but a jammed rear end meant that he couldn’t win the world title. He crashed into the wall and had to stop. Nyck de Vries, Mercedes-Benz) won the title. However Dennis managed to take third place in the drivers’ championship with just 91 points. This was despite the fact that he had retired. It was an impressive performance for his first Formula E season.

Maximilian Gunther, GER was 18th in qualifying. A bold race strategy wasn’t enough to earn him a point finish. He was 15th in qualifying and ended the season 16th in overall standings. BMW i Andretti Motorsport finished its last season with 157 points in the team championship.