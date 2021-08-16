Fortnite Server Downtime Today: Fortnite Servers Are Not Up for Update 17.40.

Are you planning to play a quick round of Battle Royale? You’d better make sure you know the Fortnite downtime schedule. Epic Games announced that Fortnite’s servers would be unavailable for a brief period of time on August 17, in order to provide a fresh update. - Advertisement - The Fortnite Downtime will last for several hours. There is a free download available to gamers at the end. The Season 7 update for this week will have a slightly larger scope than the August 17.30 update. However, it won’t likely include any major World Concert events. Fortnite Update 17.40 will bring new content, including weaponry. Although it isn’t confirmed yet, recent data mining news suggests that Fortnite will soon get the Exotic Burst Pulse Rifle. - Advertisement - It could also be part of today’s Fortnite Season 7 storyline.

Expect more areas to be altered, and various POIs will disappear, leading up to a major reveal in Season 8. Coral Castle may be the next location to vanish, but Epic Games will ultimately confirm. WHAT TIME IS IT FORTNITE DOWNTIME TO UPDATE 17.21? STARTING Fortnite's server outage for this morning has been scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM BST Tuesday August 17th, 2021.

This will affect gamers living in the United States. Maintenance starts at 4:00 AM EDT the next day. There is no need to wait for servers to return as every platform will be back online simultaneously. Also, servers may go offline 30 minutes before you start playing. This means that games should be finished by 8:30 AM BST. Epic Games did not provide an exact date for servers to be restored, but they confirmed that it would take at least a week.

Epic Games also confirms that an updated skin will soon be available. Wonder Woman will visit Battle Royale Island via the Item Shop and the new Cup being held later in the week. Epic Games shared the following details with fans today: Wonder Woman, along her Armored version, can be purchased in the Item Shop from August 19th at 8 PM ET. You can deck out your whole locker with Wonder Woman's set, which includes Athena's Battleaxe and the DC Trinity Loading Screen. There are also two versions of Diana's Mantle Back Bling. Grab a friend to compete in Wonder Woman Cup, August 18-2021. This will give you the chance to win the Wonder Woman Outfit as well as Diana's Mantle Back Bling. You and your partner have just three hours each to play up to 10 matches, and to earn the most points possible. Each region's top performers will be awarded the Wonder Woman Outfit, and Diana's Mantle Back Bling. Each team with eight or more points will receive an Honorary Amazons Loading screen.

