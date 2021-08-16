Freeview TV subscribers warned to stay alert for shocking new scams This could lead to high costs.

Many Freeview subscribers have had a rough week. The popular TV service was taken offline by the Bilsdale transmitter, which beams television across the North East. Around 500,000 households were left without an internet connection, which meant that they couldn’t access many channels such as BBC or ITV.

Freeview has confirmed that services are slowly being restored but, with significant damage caused by the blaze, it is taking time to fix the issues and some users could be left without a signal until the end of August.

- Advertisement -

The transmitter operator company plans to set up a temporary transmitter in Bilsdale. The plan will restore TV coverage to the majority of viewers that receive their signals from Bilsdale. We expect to complete this work by the 28th of August due to the amount of work involved in delivering it.

Scammers have taken advantage of thousands of Freeview subscribers who are struggling to view their favorite shows.

One council says that scammers are targeting consumers posing as representatives of a company to repair the TV glitch. Scammers claim that the only solution to restore signal strength is to install a new roof aerial at a cost PS245.

READ MORE: New Harley Davidson eBike sells for a price that you won’t believe