Google confirms that it will eliminate sugar daddies and when. Dating apps available in its Play Store

August

16, 2021 Read for 4 minutes

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. This process may cause errors.

They have existed for centuries under various names. However, the older male with the most purchasing power supports one or more young women for their company. The Google Play Store made the decision to remove the’sugar fathers’ dating apps from the catalog.

Technology giant Google decided to end the link that allows for these types of meetings by removing so-called “sugar dating” applications from its Google Play Store.

The veto against dating apps for sugar daddies is not a response to a whim but to the fact they are in violation of new platform policies, which take effect September 1.

We are changing the policy on inappropriate content in order to place new restrictions on sexual contents, including those that prohibit compensation for sexual relationships (ie “sugar dating ‘),”), they explained from Google.

Spending Sundays with someone you love is better! Register now to find them! https://t.co/nXqvU6rnP1 pic.twitter.com/8rmqo7kuPD – Seeking (@seeking).July 25, 2021

The Google Play Store will be redesigned to remain respectful and secure. Apps that encourage or promote “sexual content, profanity”, or offer escort service or other services that could be understood as intimate encounters for reward are not allowed.

Google’s new policy states that “representations of sexual nudity and suggestive poses where the person is naked with minimal clothing, blurred or undressed” are prohibited. Alphabet Inc., however, clarifies that content that includes nudity may be permitted if it serves a primary purpose, such as educational or artistic purposes, and that is not gratuitous. Alphabet Inc. clarifies that “content that contains nudity can be allowed if the main purpose is documentary, educational, artistic or scientific and it’s not free.”

New Google policies prohibit hate speech, violence, sensitive events, bullying, harassment, and products that are tobacco, alcohol, or marijuana. It also contemplates suspending developer accounts after one year of inactivity. Additionally, new family policies will be implemented to address identifiers that were used in applications for minors.

As a result, all sugar daddy apps will be deleted from Google Play Store starting September 1.

The’sugar-dating’ apps will still be accessible in the other app stores and on each of their official websites, but Google could make platforms like Apple’s App Store reconsider. This is to prevent them from being promoted in a way that’s controversial.