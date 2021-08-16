Quantcast
30.1 C
United States of America
Monday, August 16, 2021
type here...
Technology

Google offers some great options for Chrome users who use Incognito Mode. Good news

By Newslanes Media
0
2

Must read

Google offers some great options for Chrome users who use Incognito Mode. Good news

Android phones are available in many more variations than iPhones. This may explain why Android devices take longer for similar features to be added.

Some Android phones don’t have fingerprint scanning or facial recognition.

- Advertisement -

There may also be more options to lock Incognito tabs in Chrome for Android.

Google might be able use an Android phone’s unlock code or pattern if it doesn’t have facial or fingerprint authentication.

It’s not clear at the moment if Google will extend these extra Incognito protections on other platforms, such as Chrome OS or Chrome OS desktop.

Google Chrome News: Google has revealed that it is developing a new Chrome security tool.

- Advertisement -

Chrome’s safety check feature, which has been in use for some time now, will include the Privacy and Security Review Tool.

Publiated at Tue 17 August 2021, 03:09:52 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleU.S. U.S. Warns against Travel to Turkey, But Offers an Advisory India
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks