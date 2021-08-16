Google Pixel 5a specs and launch date revealed Leakage

Although it’s taken a while, Google’s Pixel 5a 5G has finally arrived. Probably.

According to Android Police, who has obtained some new information and photographs of various parts of the device, the Pixel 5a 5G will be launched really, really soon: on Tuesday, August 17.

- Advertisement -

Thanks to Steve Hemmerstoffer’s renders, we have a rough idea of what the device looks like. In a nutshell, it looks pretty much exactly the same as the Pixel 4a 5G, and the photos obtained by Android Police confirm the design.

It will feature a dual rear camera with a fingerprint scanner and be approximately the same size and shape as the Pixel 4a 5G. The front will also have an OLED display of 6.2 inches.

These new photos also show an important detail: This phone will have a huge 4,680mAh battery. It is larger than any Pixel smartphone so far.

SEE ALSO

Five things you need to know about Google’s Pixel 6 and 6 PRO



Android Police says that the launch date is Aug. 17. However, their source claims that it will launch Aug. 17th. Previous rumors suggest that the device would launch in stores on August 26th.

- Advertisement -

As for the price, rumors say the phone will retail for $450.

The Pixel 5a 5G should not be confused with Google’s upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, which will have an entirely new design and will come with Google silicon inside. These devices will be available for purchase in the fall.

Publiated Mon, 16 August 2021 at 08:52.03 +0000