Here are some things to do in Lake Como, including the top villages Visit

Imagine Cruising now offers a unique opportunity to experience La Dolce Vita. This 12-night Cunard Mediterranean Voyage and Italian Lakes Retreat holiday includes an exclusive Gala Evening, a 2-night stay at Lake Como. __S.2__

You will not only be able to enjoy a stay at a 4-star hotel on Lake Como but also have access to Como ferry boats so that you can explore the area.

__S.4__

- Advertisement -

What are the top highlights of a Lake Como trip?

You will find beautiful towns and villages along the shoreline, although you might only be there for a short time.

__S.7__

Bellagio has elegance in abundance thanks to its romantic villas and cobbled streets. Not to mention the terraced landscaped gardens with unrivalled views of the lake.