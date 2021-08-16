Quantcast
Monday, August 16, 2021
Here are some things to do in Lake Como, including the top villages Visit

By Newslanes Media
Imagine Cruising now offers a unique opportunity to experience La Dolce Vita. This 12-night Cunard Mediterranean Voyage and Italian Lakes Retreat holiday includes an exclusive Gala Evening, a 2-night stay at Lake Como.

You will not only be able to enjoy a stay at a 4-star hotel on Lake Como but also have access to Como ferry boats so that you can explore the area.
What are the top highlights of a Lake Como trip?

You will find beautiful towns and villages along the shoreline, although you might only be there for a short time.
Bellagio has elegance in abundance thanks to its romantic villas and cobbled streets. Not to mention the terraced landscaped gardens with unrivalled views of the lake.

Tremezzo is home to many beautiful trails, villas and breathtaking views.

The Imagine Cruising package doesn't include Lake Como. This holiday includes a 2-night stay in Lake Maggiore and an overnight in Florence. It also comes with a luxury cruise aboard Cunard Queen Victoria for six nights, which features stops in Cartagena, Gibraltar, and Cartagena.

Find out more

For the Cunard Mediterranean Voyage (12 Nights), Italian Lakes Retreat, and Exclusive Gala Evening starting at PS2,399pp This price is based on departure date of June 7, 2022. Find out more at imaginecruising.co.uk.

Publiated at Mon, 16 August 2021 23.38:18 +0000

