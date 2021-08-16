Hit Network’s music program Ash London Live will end in three Weeks

- Advertisement -

Ash London made a shock announcement about the future of her nightly Hit Network music show on Monday.

The radio presenter, who is 32 weeks pregnant with her first child, revealed she won’t be returning to Ash London Live after maternity leave.

“We have three more weeks.” Ash, 32, said that she couldn’t believe what Ash had just told her listeners.

“As my producers are aware, I just sat down, ripped my entire dress open, and my whole bum was exposed,” began the DJ.

“But after five year – it’s been five-years of doing this show, I cannot believe it’s been that long – so I won’t be coming back next year.”

Ash started hosting the show in October 2016 and will end it on September 3.

Her media career began in 2012 when she was co-host for Eleven’s music videos show The Loop.

Ash split her time in 2018 between radio and TV, hosting Channel 10’s Game of Games alongside Grant Denyer.

She also worked with Grant and Ed Kavalee during 2DayFM’s morning show. This has been rebranded to The Morning Crew.

Ash revealed that she was pregnant with her first child in April.

At the time, she shared pictures on Instagram of her showing off her bump with her husband Adrian Brine (and their dog Honey)

While lifting her shirt, she smiled at her growing bump.

In the caption, the mother-to be proudly stated: “And then we were all four!”

“I have always longed to be a mother… this October, our baby boy will make that dream come true.

“Life is pure, unadulterated magic. We feel so blessed and grateful. We are so grateful for another wonderful adventure in life.

After being overwhelmed with messages of well wishes, Ash shared an emotional ‘thanks’ message to her Instagram followers.

“Hundreds of lovely and beautiful messages. She wrote, “Thank you so, so much.”

“It is hard to believe how fortunate we are. Never in my life have I felt more grateful. I am so in awe at women.

She said, “For all of you who hope for something in your life–whether it be a baby or another – I send all my hopes your way and look forward to your celebration!”

In front of 250 people, Ash and Adrian were married in Melbourne in 2018.

The couple’s nuptials were held in a teepee-style tent and an extended, red Persian rug along the aisle.

In late 2017, Ash announced that she was engaged to Adrian.

She tweeted the photo at the moment, showing her stunning engagement ring and kissing her partner.

“Yes, yes, a thousand yes!” She wrote that her greatest joy is loving this man and she can do so forever.