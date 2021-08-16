How To Make The Most Out Your 24-hours

Join us to learn how small adjustments in your mindset and daily routine can make a big difference for your long-term goals. Industry expert Dorie Clark will be presenting this webinar. Register Now
Do you ever feel that there isn’t enough time in the day to do everything you want? It can seem difficult to balance work and family life within a 24 hour period. However, you can make it easier by following these simple steps to help achieve greater results in both the short- and long-term.
- You can slow down and be more aware of what you do. This will help you live a happier life.
- Small changes that can have positive effects on your life and your future.
- How to change your mindset to help you achieve small daily goals, even those that seem pointless. This will allow you to be more successful in achieving longer-term goals.
The Speaker
Dorie Clar assists individuals and businesses to make their ideas stand out in an increasingly noisy, noisy environment. By Thinkers50 she was named as one of the top 50 business thinkers worldwide and the Marshall Goldsmith Coaching Awards voted her the best communication coach in the country. Her keynote speaking skills include teaching at the Fuqua School of Business in Duke University and Columbia Business School. Her books include The Long Game, Entrepreneurial You, one of Forbes’ Top 5 Business Books of the year, Reinventing You, Stand Out, and the #1 Leadership Book of the year by Inc. magazine.
