How to organize a royal visit – From dress codes to Costs

The itinerary is put together based on whatever the host Government would like to draw attention to, while also incorporating the interests of the Royal Family members who are visiting. After the itinerary has been agreed on, the team of royals travels to the destination in order to determine travel times, dress codes and angles. The royals will receive a list of people they will encounter, along with any cultural needs that should be considered.

It is vital that they have a well-designed wardrobe. Respecting dress codes in certain countries means you need to consider hemlines and sleeve lengths. Tie pins, handkerchiefs and medals may be required by men. Many women pay tribute to their country by using a symbol or flower that is national. To pay tribute to the host country, symbols are used along with significant jewellery. To avoid wrinkles, royals receive last-minute instructions on board the plane.

The Duke and Duchess visited Canada in 2016 with their children. They brought a 12. These included William's private secretary Miguel Head, Laura Baker's assistant private secretary, Kate's private Secretary Rebecca Deacon and stylist Natasha Archer. Amanda Cook-Tucker was also there. Kate Mager, a tour secretary, helped with logistics like loading suitcases, as well as Maria Borrallo, their nanny. Jason Knauf was their Press Secretary, along with three additional press officers. They ensured that the media received smooth communication and managed the social media accounts. The Royal Family and their staff usually pay for international flight costs, although the UK Government covers most of these expenses.

They are often happy to pay the expenses, as they invited the royals. Because of this, colourful and photogenic activities are more likely to appear in media outlets all over the globe. During royal visits, the royals don't get much time for themselves.

While royal tours were once lengthy, they are now shorter and more cost-effective. They will not be absent for more than two weeks. Typically, the royals attend four to five engagements per day. All gifts received by the Royals are official and are therefore carefully recorded, packed, and labeled.

Every year, a list is made public of all the gifts received by family members on international trips. Some gifts will remain in storage, while others will be kept and used at the royal residences. Two crane birds, made of recycled parts from cars that Prince Charles received on an African trip are now kept at Highgrove by a lake. A few of the flowers will be used for decoration in the Royal Quarters, while others will go to the local hospitals.

