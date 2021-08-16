Janette Manrara wishes she was kinder to Aljaz Two speak up in disagreement

Janette Manrara said that compromises and kindness were good qualities to have as a couple. The pair also spoke glowingly about their 10-year anniversary. As they talked about their friendship, the dancing couple revealed that even after all these years they still remain close friends.

Janette, 37, said that kindness shows compassion, understanding, support and comfort.

- Advertisement -

The dancer reflected on her relationship and said that there were times when she wishes she could have been more kind.

She laughed and asked her husband if he agreed. He assured her that he did not.

He laughed and said, “Thanks for being first.”

LEARN MOREBefore Alex Scott assumes his dream job, Dan Walker spoke out