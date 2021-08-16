Madden NFL 22 Release Date: Extended Early Access on Madden NFL 22, New End Time Announced

Madden NFL 22 Early Access has been extended for Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

EA Play subscribers get access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play, which allows them to play EA games prior release.

These include games such as Battlefield 2042 first-person shooter, Madden NFL 22 and FIFA 22.

The countdown timer has been a problem in the Madden NFL 22 Early Access Period.

EA decided to prolong the Madden NFL 22 beta because of timing problems.

EA Access subscribers and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can now play Madden NFL 22 from 4.59 AM BST in the morning on August 18.

Our team wants to update yesterday’s post. Some players on the Madden NFL 22 Early Access Trial Xbox were experiencing a countdown after they exited the game.

We appreciate your patience. Microsoft has been closely working with us to make sure that impacted players have the Madden NFL 22 Trial experience.