Madden NFL 22 Release Date: Extended Early Access on Madden NFL 22, New End Time Announced

Madden NFL 22 Early Access has been extended for Xbox One and Xbox Series X.
EA Play subscribers get access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play, which allows them to play EA games prior release.
These include games such as Battlefield 2042 first-person shooter, Madden NFL 22 and FIFA 22.
The countdown timer has been a problem in the Madden NFL 22 Early Access Period.
EA decided to prolong the Madden NFL 22 beta because of timing problems.
EA Access subscribers and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can now play Madden NFL 22 from 4.59 AM BST in the morning on August 18.
Our team wants to update yesterday’s post. Some players on the Madden NFL 22 Early Access Trial Xbox were experiencing a countdown after they exited the game.
We appreciate your patience. Microsoft has been closely working with us to make sure that impacted players have the Madden NFL 22 Trial experience.
EA Sports also extended the trial and promised that it would search for the solution.
Existing EA Play Xbox members and Game Pass Ultimate players will have unrestricted access from now to Tuesday August 17th at 11:59 PM ET.
If you haven’t used your trial hours yet and would like to, the following workaround will help to make sure that the timer does not stop while playing Madden NFL 22. “We are diligently working to fix the timer problem ASAP.”
Madden’s upcoming game will feature a dynamic gaming experience called Dynamic Gameday, a new scenario engine and staff management, among other features.
Madden NFL 22 is the place where it all happens. You get everything about the NFL in every mode through ALL-NEW Dynamic Gamesday.
You can feel the Dynamic Gameday’s impact on gameplay, whether you are strategizing to win a Franchise matchup, competing in Ultimate Team or going head-tohead in Play Now.
Customers who pre-order will be eligible for a variety of bonuses including Brady and Mahomes Power Up items, an Elite Passer Strategy item, 20 Franchise Points, and your choice from NFL Stars.
Madden NFL 22 is available on PlayStation 3, Xbox, and PC. It will be released in its entirety August 20, 2012.
Publited at Mon, 16 August 2021 16:05.55 +0000