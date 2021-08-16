Man Utd views on signing Pape Matear Sarr ‘as club head’ Flys to England to hold talks

Manchester United is simply scouting Pape Matar Sar, amid reports that Metz’s President is visiting England to meet with Premier League clubs. Red Devils are linked to the midfielder aged 18, who has been a bright star in French football and could soon be moving.

This is the latest Generation Foot success story, which has uncovered a number of Senegalese talents including Sadio Mae and Ismaila Saar.

Sarr arrived first in France last year when he joined Metz, but has made immediate progress at the club.

Since his debut in Metz’s Ligue 1 last year, he has been a part of both Metz’s Ligue 1 matches so far. He now has 22 appearances.

As his popularity continues to grow with each match, the midfielder also won his first senior cap for Canada.

