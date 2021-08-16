Man Utd views on signing Pape Matear Sarr ‘as club head’ Flys to England to hold talks

Manchester United is simply scouting Pape Matar Sar, amid reports that Metz’s President is visiting England to meet with Premier League clubs. Red Devils are linked to the midfielder aged 18, who has been a bright star in French football and could soon be moving.
This is the latest Generation Foot success story, which has uncovered a number of Senegalese talents including Sadio Mae and Ismaila Saar.
Sarr arrived first in France last year when he joined Metz, but has made immediate progress at the club.
Since his debut in Metz’s Ligue 1 last year, he has been a part of both Metz’s Ligue 1 matches so far. He now has 22 appearances.
As his popularity continues to grow with each match, the midfielder also won his first senior cap for Canada.
“The usual answer to this question is “Remember, we’re scouting around 200 players in a year. It’s not unusual for top clubs contact such a player.”
It is not something I see as urgent, but it may be a chance for the future.
It’s “one of the most intriguing players in France right now.”
It’s a club that other clubs want to be involved in, but there’s no guarantee of anything happening within the next hour.
United is looking for another midfielder before August 31st’s transfer deadline.
This is unlikely to occur unless United sells more players.
Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira are on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s transfer list. If the offers come in, all three may leave.
Lingard is expected to be returned by West Ham, while Everton are interested in the Brazilian.
