Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Raphael Varane Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discussions fuel Old Trafford move Keep an eye on La Liga Star, plus more – 16th Aug 2021

Manchester United have been very quick off the blocks this season, starting with a 5-1 demolition of Leeds United at home. They are likely to challenge for the Premier League title and made it clear this weekend.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will likely have Raphael Varane, a new signing available to select for Sunday’s trip to Southampton. He will hope for more inbounds by the end of this month.

After Varane disclosed that Solskjaer played an important role in Varane’s move to Old Trafford, Manchester United now knows more about Solskjaer. Red Devils now hope to strengthen their defence, while Solskjaer looks to loan some of his young players.

Let’s now take a look at some of the most significant Manchester United transfers from August 2021.

Raphael Varane reveals Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talks fuelled Old Trafford move

Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane has revealed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer played a pivotal role in convincing him to join Manchester United. Real Madrid’s World Cup- and Champions League-winning Defender, Varane, was snatched away by the Red Devils this summer. Varane, who was finishing his Los Blancos contract in year three of his deal, expressed the desire to take on a new challenge.

Manchester United was able to convince Real Madrid that they would part ways with the prized asset. The Frenchman spoke to club officials about a conversation that he had with Solskjaer. Varane answered positively when asked if talking with the Norwegian had helped him to make that decision.

Yes, it is. I found it very helpful to understand the philosophy, the objectives and challenges as well as the goals. It is a strong sense of determination, ambition and a desire to succeed. Varane said that this motivates him.

Manchester United retain interest in La Liga star

Kieran Trippier

According to Jonathan Shrager, acclaimed journalist Jonathan Shrager says Manchester United is still interested in Kieran trippier. According to Jonathan Shrager, Manchester United are still interested in Kieran Trippier. They have not submitted an official bid for Atletico Madrid and no sign of progress has been made. The club is still following the player, and it’s possible that a deal could be made before the summer ends.

Whilst nothing has significantly progressed, I am told that #MUFC remain interested in Trippier, and that there is still a chance it may happen — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager)August 15, 2021

Manchester United are eager to add a right-back to their squad as they want to provide more competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thinks Trippier is the right man for this role, and may sanction the move.

Manchester United’s youngster is loaned to Swansea

Ethan Laird (L)

Manchester United starlet Ethan Laird has joined Swansea City on loan for the 2021-22 season, the club have confirmed. He will be wearing the number 27 shirt. The 27-year-old Englishman could debut on Tuesday for the Championship against Stoke City in his No.

Laird was a Red Devils player twice so far. Both appearances were in the Europa League for the 2019-20 season. Laird, 20 years old, spent the second half 2020-21 season with MK Dons on loan. He played for current Swansea manager Russell Martin.

