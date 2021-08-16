Quantcast
Metal Gear Solid Speedrunning Community in an frenzy Streamer stumbles upon huge skip

After a streamer discovered an enormous skip, the Metal Gear Solid speedrunning community has been in frenzy.

TheGamer discovered that streamer Boba had accidentally found a skip in Metal Gear Solid’s original 23-year-old Metal Gear Solid over the weekend. This saves more than two minutes.

Below is a clip of Boba discovering the skip.

The content you see is stored on an external platform. You can only view it by accepting targeting cookies. To view, please enable cookies.

Communication Tower A was the location of the glitch. Normal circumstances dictate that players climb all 27 staircases to reach the top. During boba’s playthrough however, Snake was shot through a locked gate halfway up the tower by the guards. This activated the next section.

This trailer shows what AI scaling does to E3 2000 Metal Gear Solid 2’s debut trailer. Includes analysis, the entire asset and subtitles.

This glitch saves you time. It allows you to skip the half-way climb up the tower, and all the rappel sections that follow. The glitch was repeatable and speedrunners quickly found that it saved them over 2 minutes. The glitch can be triggered by a chaffgrenade, which is more reliable and faster than the usual method.

The content you see is stored on an external platform. You can only view it by accepting targeting cookies. To view, please enable cookies.

“Looks like MGS1 speedruns is back on the menu boys,” tweeted speedrunner Jaguar King.

The content you see is stored on an external platform. You can only view it by accepting targeting cookies. To view, please enable cookies.

This gitch has been referred to as “boba skip” by the community, although Boba suggested that it be named “kevin”. It is likely that “boba ski” will stick.

Yesterday, Metal Gear Solid speedrunner NickRPGreen used the new strat to set the world’s first sub-30 minute run of Metal Gear Solid (PC Any% Very Easy). NickRPGreen stated that this can be improved.

It’s imperfect, Ocelot usually puts the bomb in my inventory right after rappel, but I forgot to throw it, so this is death. A couple of bits were also a bit sloppy, and the PAL key was not best RNG so there is some save there,” NickRPGreen stated in the video description.

The content you see is stored on an external platform. You can only view it by accepting targeting cookies. To view, please enable cookies.

Publiated at Mon, 16 August 2021 13:49.25 +0000

