Natasha Cherie, Love Island’s star shows off her baby. Bikini shopping?

In March, she announced that she was expecting her first child together with a secret boyfriend.

And Love Island star Natasha Cherie showed off her growing baby bump in a bikini over the weekend, as she hit the 33-week mark in her pregnancy.

This 26-year old was glowing in a mirror selfie she took in her bathroom.

Blonde bombshell was seen in an extremely revealing two piece that also showed off her large cleavage.

Her blonde hair was tied in a bun at the waist and she applied lip gloss to create a luscious pout.

Natasha stated in her caption that she started aqua aerobics.

“Aqua aerobics is a popular activity among mommas.” She wrote that she did Aqua aerobics at first and enjoyed it. However, now she feels that walking around the bay is sufficient exercise.

Natasha revealed that she was expecting her first child together with her husband earlier in the year.

By posting an image of a gray plushy toy with balloons, she shared her exciting news on Instagram.

“We are thrilled to announce I am PREGNANT. She wrote, “Our little bundle of joy will arrive in spring.”

Natasha was shocked by the overwhelming response from her fans who flooded the message to express their gratitude and congratulated the mother-to be.

TASHA. Both of you are so beautiful !!!’! One wrote. “Omg! Wow! Congratulations beautiful, that is so exciting,” another person said.

One wrote, “OMG fantastic news Tash!” It was amazing to me that you have a boyfriend!

Natasha responded to the fan by saying: “Thank you!” Natasha replied to the fan, saying: ‘Thank you!

After failing to establish a relationship with any male contestants, Natasha was expelled from Love Island Australia’s first season.

Natasha openly stated her desire for a husband who has a boat and hinted that she might spend two nights with Justin Bieber at the beginning of the series.

“I had the opportunity to have a party with Justin. It’s not permitted to speak. She said that a girl shouldn’t tell or kiss a boy in her intro video.

Natasha said that she likes to date ‘doctors and surgeons’, as they have the ability to afford finer things.

The 26-year old has kept her private life secret since she appeared on the program.

Natasha posts only images of herself on Instagram.