Nicola Sturgeon attacked for her SNP: “Utterly absurd” Caravans are not allowed in ferry lines

Express readers have reacted to new plans to ban caravans being allowed in standby lines at ferry crossings in Scotland. CalMac, a government-run CalMac (Caledonian MacBrayne), stated that caravan owners and motorhome operators will be barred from standing by queues because of the need to prioritize residents.

Kevin Hobbs, the Chief Executive of Trinity International has complained that the program has been delayed by major delays for two years.

To fit more cars, the new ferry could be one metre larger than current ones.

CalMac stated last year that 19 ships, including six large ferries, were being ordered by the company.

A reader claimed that Scotland wanted to create an anti-tourist program.

Another added, “The LIFELINE service has been established by law and is not considered a tourist service.”

One resident warned that they have had “major difficulties” getting back on the mainland because of problems with ferry ferries.

The SNP had failed to offer a reasonable ferry service between the islands and mainland, they claimed.

The islanders also have to contend with the maintenance problems of old ships and their replacements, which has caused them to have major difficulties for many months in getting to the mainland.

Why should campervan owners not book ahead if they can’t get to work?

