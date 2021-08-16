Oti Mabuse says she is ‘buzzing after’ the Strictly miracle. Sees indicate problem disappears

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse has expressed her delight at the return of the popular dance competition. The two-time show champion claimed she has experienced a “miracle”, after being quizzed about the BBC programme.
This popular TV show will soon return. The celebrity contestants will be performing the Foxtrot, Waltz, and Tango to impress the judges.
The full list of celebrities for Strictly has been revealed – it features a stellar cast of stars.
After being asked about her choice for Strictly partner, Oti (31) took to Twitter.
The announcement comes just weeks after professional dancer, Christina Aguilera, said that she eagerly awaited the name of the last celebrity joining the show.
Oti said, “I’m buzzing around,” before adding, “#tallgirlproblems.”
This professional dancer will be joining AJ Adudu and John Whaite as well as Katie McGlynn and Rhys Stephenson.
As the 19th series begins, Strictly pros were spotted arriving at their Buckinghamshire hotel.
The Mirror photographs show that Gorka Marquez did some stretching as soon as he arrived. He waved his phone around as he got ready and wiggled about.
Dianne Buswell was seen wearing an oversized, cozy pink coat.
It was announced last month that the 2021 series will include four professional dancers.
Kai Widdrington, former Dancing With The Stars Ireland pro and World Junior Latin American champion 2010, has signed up
All aboard are Nikita Kuzmin (six-time Latin and Ballroom National Champion), reigning South African Latin Champion Cameron Lombard, and Jowita Przystal winner of BBC One’s The Greatest Dancer 2020.
The show will still feature Strictly favorites Aljaz Skorjanec, Giovanni and others who will compete for the Glitterball trophy.
Graziano di Prima, Johannes Radebe, Karen Hauer, and Amy Dowden are all returning.
Janette Manrara, a former Strictly Star, announced that she was leaving the show earlier in the year and will now present the BBC’s spin-off It Takes Two.
Strictly come Dancing will return to BBC One in September 11.
Publiated at Mon, 16 August 2021 15:48.07 +0000