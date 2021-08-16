Paul Pogba, Man Utd’s star player has Real his next club preference Madrid, Barcelona, and PSG Links

According to reports, Paul Pogba of Manchester United would rather join Real Madrid than Barcelona next summer when his contract ends. The France international has also been linked with PSG . His contract expires next year, so his future at Old Trafford remains uncertain.

Manchester United witnessed Pogba in his best form on Saturday.

France’s international scored four runs and had the final laugh as Leeds lost 5-1 at Old Trafford. Mason Greenwood, Fred and Bruno Fernandes all got a hat trick.

The 28-year old was still in great form and this may be his last season at Theatre of Dreams.

He has one year remaining on his contract at 28 years old and has not indicated any desire to sign another.

Now, the Independent say Pogba is planning on leaving for free – just like he did during the summer transfer window of 2012.

He stated that he would prefer to move to Real Madrid or Barcelona, even though PSG is also in the running to take him up.

