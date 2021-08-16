Paul Pogba, Man Utd’s star player has Real his next club preference Madrid, Barcelona, and PSG Links

According to reports, Paul Pogba of Manchester United would rather join Real Madrid than Barcelona next summer when his contract ends. The France international has also been linked with PSG. His contract expires next year, so his future at Old Trafford remains uncertain.
Manchester United witnessed Pogba in his best form on Saturday.
France’s international scored four runs and had the final laugh as Leeds lost 5-1 at Old Trafford. Mason Greenwood, Fred and Bruno Fernandes all got a hat trick.
The 28-year old was still in great form and this may be his last season at Theatre of Dreams.
He has one year remaining on his contract at 28 years old and has not indicated any desire to sign another.
Now, the Independent say Pogba is planning on leaving for free – just like he did during the summer transfer window of 2012.
He stated that he would prefer to move to Real Madrid or Barcelona, even though PSG is also in the running to take him up.
According to this publication, the Ligue 1 giants plan to offer a weekly wage at PS510,000 per week next term, despite Lionel Messi’s recent visit to Parc des Princes.
United is now at risk of losing the 2018 World Cup champion next year.
It seems that history is repeating itself. Pogba did the same thing nine years back when Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge.
Under the Scot, the young midfielder was an exceptional talent who had big plans for his future.
Pogba, however, decided to transfer to Juventus for a fee. This move angered Ferguson and caused Ferguson to lash out at Mino Raiola.
During a lecture at Havard University, he called Raiola a “s***bag”.
Ferguson also stated in 2015 that he disliked Mino Raiola and one other football agent.
“I was skeptical of him since the first time I saw him.
He became Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s agent when he was playing at Ajax. Pogba would eventually be represented by him, though he was just 18 years old.
We had Paul on a 3-year contract. It had an option to renew for one year, which was something we wanted to do.
Raiola appeared suddenly and we had our first meeting.
He and I were just like oil and water. Our goose got cooked once Raiola was able to infuse himself with Paul, his family, and signed with Juventus.
Pogba explained later that he had decided to quit United because it was not for him: “It wasn’t an easy decision, but I did have to make it with my manager and all the details of the contract.
It wasn’t the contract, but rather the trust between the manager and the employee.
For me, I still consider the manager to be the greatest manager of all time. They asked me to sign the contract. If I did not, many things occurred. After I quit training, I started to train again by myself.
It made me angry, and it was not about the money.
It’s not about whether you are a football player. We believe you. You believe in me.
That is all that I desire. It’s all I desire to do. It was when I didn’t have the opportunity to be there against Blackburn that I really felt heartbreak.
“There wasn’t a midfield there – people got hurt, Paul Scholes wasn’t there. I believe he had retired before that, and it was long before he returned. Rafael was in the midfield alongside Ji-sung Park, and I did not play in that game. The game was lost by us.
“I was warming up on the bench and thought that I’d come on. It was an amazing opportunity.
I didn’t, and it made things worse. Managers have the right to make decisions, but I was heartbroken that day.
