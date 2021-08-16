Peter and Emily Andre spend a romantic evening together at luxury hotel. Hotel to Celebrate her 32nd Birthday

- Advertisement -

The couple tied the knot in 2015. They have two children, Theodore (4 years old) and Amelia (7 years).

And Peter and Emily Andre enjoyed a romantic evening out without the kids on Sunday at the Shangri-La hotel in London, to celebrate Emily’s 32nd birthday.

The 48-year-old Mysterious Girl singer took photos of their meal at Ting at The Shard, before heading to his luxurious hotel suite with 32-year old wife to relax.

Sweet: Emily Andre and Peter enjoyed a sweet evening at Shangri-La in London on Sunday to celebrate Emily’s 32nd Birthday.

They were pictured together in a chic restaurant, with a mojito at their side.

Peter looked smart in his black suit with unbuttoned white shirt, while Emily chose a black outfit and looked radiant.

On Instagram, the father-of-4 wrote: “Someone’s Birthday Tomorrow… Lots of photos coming in a couple hours.” Hope you don’t mind’.

The stunning views of the Capital were also captured by him as Emily smiled at the camera while they sat down to eat.

The view from their room! The stunning views of the Capital were also captured by him as Emily smiled at the camera.

They bought a variety of delicious dishes, including succulent scallops, Singapore curry Laksa, lobster Benedict, and sumptuous rice.

Peter added, “This was so yummy omg,” alongside a photo of one of their meals.

Peter updated his followers on Monday with a video taken inside their luxurious suite. It features panoramic views of the London skyline.

Hanging gold balloons that spelled “happy birthday” were placed above one window. The dinner table included two bottles of liquor, chocolate-dipped strawberries and many other delicious sweet treats.

Peter wrote “This room though.” The Shard, London. Let’s laugh. [Starry-eyed face Emoji] Emily, Happy Birthday.

Peter and Emily have two children, while Junior (16 years old) and Princess (14) are the sons and daughters of the singer and Katie Price.

His eldest son, his oldest son, proved that the apple does not fall far from his tree by joining his father on the stage at Saturday’s Fantasia Festival in Maldon.

Dressed head-to-toe in a grey camouflage tracksuit and a black checkered man bag, the son of glamour model Katie, 43, leaped at the opportunity to perform alongside Peter as an on-stage surprise.

The teen wore a pair vertical razor slits for his left eyebrow, and silver earrings on both his earslobs.

After swiping his hands for a while, the boy became famous and took the microphone from his father. He then spoke to the crowd before sharing a hug with Mysterious Girl singer in denim.

He was surrounded by Boyzlife and Tony Hadley, who also performed at this event.

Born Famous: His eldest son was there to prove that the apple doesn’t fall far from his tree on Saturday at Maldon, Essex’s Fantasia Festival.