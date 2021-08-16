Phoebe Dynevor, a newly-single woman, soaks in the sun on holiday Croatia

- Advertisement -

After five months of being together, she reportedly ended their relationship with Pete Davison.

And Phoebe Dynevor has been taking her mind off her recent romance woes with a sun-soaked girly trip to Croatia with her Bridgerton co-star Sabrina Bartlett this week.

26-year-old actress Daphne Bridgerton was seen looking radiant while sipping white wine on a sail trip with her pal Sabrina Rosso, 29.

Another photo shows Phoebe in an elegant blue-patterned backless dress, paired with large sunglasses and a headband.

As the blue ocean stretched behind them, they embraced and smirked together. Sabrina looked stylish in her pink slip dress and black bikini.

The glowing photos she uploaded to Instagram were captioned: “Belly full wine, hair full salt”.

According to reports, she and Pete had ended their relationship after just five months.

The str and comedian, 27, were last seen together in the UK in July, with them putting on a loved-up display at Wimbledon.

A source claims that they have now split up after trying long distance to work things out.

A source told The Sun: ‘Pete and Phoebe’s romance was a real whirlwind and from the start they were both totally committed.

“It was quite telling that Phoebe went to Croatia this week with her friends rather than to visit Pete in America.

“It was wild, while it lasted…” They have been separated for a while, which has caused strain. Although they will be close, their relationship is unlikely to recover unless there are major changes.

According to the source, both stars are very busy at the moment with Phoebe working in Bridgerton Series 2 in the UK, and Pete in the US on Saturday Night Live. Pete is also filming Meet Cute.

Also, it’s believed that their relationship has been further complicated by travel restrictions. It’s not easy for them to simply ‘jump on board a plane and see one another.

MailOnline reached out to Pete and Phoebe for more information.

According to some reports, Phoebe met Pete in February. She took a trip to NYC in the same month. They confirmed their love in April.

MailOnline has exclusive photos of the couple enjoying a walk in Stoke-on-Trent while he was visiting the UK.

According to reports, Pete first fell in love with her while watching the raunchy Bridgerton scenes.

The Saturday Night Live star is said to have told pals he thought the actress was ‘hot as hell’ over her character Daphne’s intimate scenes with Simon, The Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page).

Pete has a Los Angeles friend who told The Mirror that Pete just loved Bridgerton, and was just egged out by Phoebe.

“She was his kind – young, beautiful, and innocent.

“We joked about his naughty scenes and he admitted that he thought they were hot. He watched too much of the series and decided it was his destiny that he would meet her.

MailOnline reached out to Pete Davidson’s representative in order for him to comment.

Phoebe, Sabrina and more photos from their Croatian trip were shared to Instagram earlier this week.

Snaps show Phoebe in an orange bikini, riding her bike before enjoying cocktails with Sabrina.

They also shared an Aperol Spitz together in the sun as they took a selfie before going on their boat trip.

Both stars, who both reside in the UK, will be able to return home without quarantine as Croatia is on the green travel lists.

After a Covid epidemic on location, filming for the second Bridgerton series was delayed once again.

Netflix is claiming that the stalling causes a’very expensive headache’.

Shooting was halted due to an earlier case. However, production has resumed a day later after crew and cast returned to period drama.

While various production members are isolated, Phoebe, Jonathan Bailey and their co-star, Phoebe, had to stop working.

Farewell: Phoebe currently works on Series Two of Bridgerton. (Photo of Phoebe with Rege Jean Page, who wished him farewell in April to his many fans).