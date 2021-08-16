Quantcast
Quarantine-free travel for vaccinated Britons is no longer possible. A booster jab “will be required”

By Newslanes Media
The third round is to provide more protection against coronavirus for those at high risk.

Sajid Javid, Health Secretary, said that the government is ready for rollout.

He stated, “In terms of booster jabs, we still await the final opinion from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation… and once that advice is received, we’ll be able start the booster program, but I expect it to begin in September so I am already planning for it.”

Matthew Duchars is the CEO of the Vaccine Manufacturing and Innovation Centre. He stated that combining jabs was a better option for all.

Publited at Mon, 16 August 2021 07:32:06 +0000

