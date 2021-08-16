Raphael Varane declined Man Utd’s offer to join from Real Madrid: Details surface

Raphael Varane turned down an offer from Manchester United to do his first interview in his native language, it has been reported. The France international recently joined from Real Madrid. He was also unveiled before Saturday’s emphatic 5-1 win over Leeds.
Manchester United’s signing of Varane is a significant coup.
The 28-year old was finally signed by the team ten years after Alex Ferguson tried to take him to Old Trafford. Real Madrid won his place.
United will deploy Varane and Harry Maguire in a pair that could be one of the most exciting Premier League teams.
And The Athletic have shed some light on the France international and what he’ll bring to the Red Devils going forward.
According to the publication, Varane was given the opportunity to speak in French with his fans rather than English.
Red Devils decided to keep it simple and had the champion league winner four times walk onto the pitch holding the jersey.
His supporters gave him a warm reception and are now hoping that he will propel them to Premier League glory.
United has had to leave the prize without success every year since Ferguson retired in 2013. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes he will be able to get them the prize that they long for.
Varane explained recently why he joined United. He said: “Manchester United has become one of the most famous clubs in football, and I was thrilled to have the opportunity to play in the Premier League.
“There’s so much I would like to do in my career, and I know that I am joining an elite team of players with the same goal to win matches as well as trophies.
“I spoke to the manager and can see the progress made in the past few seasons. I am now ready to join the group that plays at the top level.
“I am determined to have an impact on this club and will do everything I can to be a part of its rich history.”
Solskjaer also spoke after United beat Leeds and said he was thrilled with United’s latest purchase.
He said, “I am absolutely thrilled that we have been able to secure one the most important defenders of the world over 10 years,”
We have been following Raphael for a while and know that he’s a winner.
We have a great number of international defenders, and he’ll add his vast skill set to the group.
“He’s a special defender, with rare combinations of high-level attributes. I believe these qualities will be passed on to our younger players.”
He has already won all the major prizes, but I also know that he’s determined to continue his success. I cannot wait to meet him in the team.”
Varane may make his debut on Sunday when United and Southampton lock horns.
They’ll also be looking for another repeat of last season.
After coming from the bench, Edinson Cavani scored two goals to help secure victory 3-2 for the Red Devils.
