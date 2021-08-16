Raphael Varane declined Man Utd’s offer to join from Real Madrid: Details surface

Raphael Varane turned down an offer from Manchester United to do his first interview in his native language, it has been reported. The France international recently joined from Real Madrid . He was also unveiled before Saturday’s emphatic 5-1 win over Leeds.

Manchester United’s signing of Varane is a significant coup.

The 28-year old was finally signed by the team ten years after Alex Ferguson tried to take him to Old Trafford. Real Madrid won his place.

United will deploy Varane and Harry Maguire in a pair that could be one of the most exciting Premier League teams.

And The Athletic have shed some light on the France international and what he’ll bring to the Red Devils going forward.

According to the publication, Varane was given the opportunity to speak in French with his fans rather than English.

