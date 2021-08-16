“Rip-off”: Motorway drivers slam forecourts with petrol Prices with PS10 price rise

Some motorway service providers have started charging PS10 more than the national average to fill a full tank. This has led to retailers being accused of profiteering. The average pump price has risen to 135.3p per gallon, the highest level since September 2013.

It would be a remarkable PS84 for a family car, with an average 55-litre tank.

It is PS10 higher than what it costs to fill a full tank with petrol in the UK.

Similar prices were charged for the M62’s forecourts between Liverpool and Manchester.

In Sevenoaks, Kent and Potters Bar, Hertfordshire prices of 149.9p a liter were observed.