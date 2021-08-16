Quantcast
Sony may hold its August 2021 State Of Play this week

By Newslanes Media
Tweet by @HazzadorGamin: Rumour-Sony State of Play Show Around August 19, #StateOfPlay

“Also FromSoftware makes Souls like Exclusive For Ps Not Bloodborne 2…This is from the same source that revealed Ghost of Tsushima island dlc via Dealer Gaming @Playstation

Shpeshal_Nick was the first to confirm the FromSoftware rumour. He is also the co-host on the XboxEra Podcast.

Citing the Tweet from HazzadorGamin, the XboxEra cofounder said: “My Rumour Mill got ******* back.”

Shpeshal_Nick later revealed in a post that he would also share FromSoftware news which he’d heard of.

He wrote: “Nah, this is about From PS5 Exclusive. This was the rumour mill I used for the next week.

James Jarvis (producer of Future Games Show) made predictions regarding what might be revealed during the next State of Play.

Jarvis believes that Horizon Forbidden West’s rumored delay in its release could be officially confirmed by the State of Play.

