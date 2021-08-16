Quantcast
T-Mobile investigates a massive data breach According to reports, the incident could impact 100M customers

By Newslanes Media
Hackers may have obtained data on more than 100 million T-Mobile customers, according to a report from Vice, which spotted a forum post over the weekend that claimed to be selling the information. This data contains names, social security numbers, as well as physical addresses. We are aware that there have been claims in underground forums and we have been investigating them. T-Mobile spokeswoman said that they do not have additional information at the moment. The possible breach would be one of several that T-Mobile has dealt with over the past few years.

Publiated at Mon, 16 August 2021 15:44.24 +0000

