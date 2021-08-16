Quantcast
Tanguy Ndombele was left out the Tottenham European team. transfer rumours grow

In his debut season, he was only a sporadic player under Jose Mourinho. He started just 12 Premier League matches.

The last season was more successful than the previous. The league saw 33 appearances including 28 starts and some stunning moments.

Ndombele’s fantastic January match against Sheffield United prompted speculation that he had found his way to Mourinho’s attention.

However, he was then dealt a new setback as several Academy prospects were chosen ahead of him to be part of the Spurs’ pre-season team against Arsenal.

