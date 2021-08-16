U.S. U.S. Warns against Travel to Turkey, But Offers an Advisory India

On Monday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), warned against traveling to Turkey due to a growing number of COVID-19-related cases there. However, it eased its advice for India.

The CDC elevated Turkey to the “Level 4 Very High” COVID-19 Level, and lowered India to “Level 2 Moderate.”

U.S. President Joe Biden on April 30 imposed new travel restrictions on India in light of COVID-19, barring most non-U.S. citizens from entering the United States who had been in India within the previous 14 days.

Travel restrictions to the United States are not applicable for Turkey.

The United States bans all non-American citizens, including those who have visited India or the 26 Schengen countries in Europe, as well as any person in Ireland, China South Africa, Iran, Brazil, and South Africa in the past 14 days.

The CDC lists over 70 countries in its current travel advisory rating.

The COVID-19 Canada travel advisory was reduced to Level 2 by the CDC and U.S. State Department last week

The U.S. government has not shown any signs of relaxing COVID-19 restrictions despite the fact that they have made some changes.

Jeff Zients, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, reiterated Aug. 5, that the United States would continue to impose travel restrictions in light of “the Delta variant”.

On Aug. 9, Canada opened to fully vaccinated American tourists for the first time in 16 months. Non-essential citizens of the United States are still prohibited from entering Canada and Mexico by any American.

These current U.S. restrictions were repeatedly renewed in increments of 30 days and will likely be extended until they expire Aug. 21.

Reporting by David Shepardson. Editing by Sonya Shepinstall and Jonathan Oatis.

David Shepardson, Reuters writer. This article has been legally licensed by the Industry Dive publisher system. Please direct all licensing questions to [email protected]

