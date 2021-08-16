WayForward’s BloodRayne Betrayal receives the remaster treatment This September

BloodRayne Betrayal will soon be remastered. It will arrive on Xbox, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC, complete with voice acting, starting September 9th.

Shantae’s WayForward studio developed Betrayal and was released in 2011. It marked a significant shift in BloodRayne’s series. Rayne, a half-vampire protagonist, is now on an adventure in hack-and-slash through 15 stages filled with monsters in a haunted castle.

Betrayal’s upcoming remaster, officially called BloodRayne Betrayal : Fresh Bites – WayForward and Ziggurat Interactive promise a variety of improvements including full voice acting in order to liven up the text-only original.

BloodRayne Betrayal – New Bites Trailer

Troy Baker and Laura Bailey reprise their BloodRayne roles (as Rayne, Kagan and Kagan respectively), while Patrick Seitz and Todd Haberkorn join the cast.

Fresh Bites also plans to add a rebalanced challenge option to the original version. This is said to be “tuned to a fun, engaging experience”. It will also include higher resolution characters sprites as well support for HD displays of up to 4K. The controller supports haptic features, as well as improved support.

On September 9th, BloodRayne Betrayal will release Fresh Bites digitally on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PS4 as well as PlayStation 5, Switch and PC via Steam and GOG. Limited Run Games is also handling a physical release on the PlayStation 4 and Switch.