Wellington wins Brave victory over Invincibles









Southern Brave will go into the final of The Hundred on a winning note after bowling out the Oval Invincibles at the Ageas Bowl

Amanda-Jade Wellington, leg-spinner, took 4-12. Sophia Dunkley was unbeaten at 58. Southern Brave warm up for The Hundred final by winning a 30-run victory against Oval Invincibles.

STORY OF MATCH

Brave’s batters failed to control the spin and seam options of the visitors’ bowling arsenal. They posted 115-3, their lowest score of any Hundred innings.

This score was built on an unbeaten run of Sophia Dunkley’s 58 runs from 39 balls. She shared a third wicket stand of 75 with Stafanie Swift, but both batters were caught in the deep by Jo Gardner.

Tash Farrant, Oval’s Oval seamer, was sometimes confused by the Brave and finished the game with figures of 22-22. Taylor also took the wicket as Gardner clung on to a catch at longon.

At the beginning of the chase the Invincibles were in trouble. Georgia Adams was caught at the boundary, Fran Wilson nearly did the splits when she was stumped by Wellington’s first delivery.

Wellington’s clever leg-breaks proved too difficult for visitors and she finished with 4-12. Marizanne Kapp took the critical wicket (26 out 24), as the Brave reclaimed control.

Dane van Niekerk was the Invincibles hope (31 out 32), but when Wellington caught her in the deep, the Invincibles quickly folded to 85. Lauren Bell took 3-22 and the seven remaining wickets for 21.

MATCH HERO

There was general agreement that the Brave total was below par. But, Wellington’s variation and flight turned it into an extraordinary game of bowling.

The Australian leg-spinner conceded only 12 of her 20 balls. She also took wickets in critical moments, especially those of Kapp, Van Niekerk and others who looked like they could oversee an Invincibles victory.

HOT SHOT

Dunkley quickly found her rhythm after a slow start. Mady Villiers’ leg-side slog, which perfectly divided two fielders and whistled up the boundary, was a sign of Dunkley’s accuracy.

Sophia Dunkley was the top scorer with an unbeaten total of 58, as Brave scored 115-3 against Oval Invincibles

Dunkley did the exact same thing to every delivery. The same fielders tried again unsuccessfully to stop the ball from rolling over the rope.

Are You Sure?

Gaby Lewis from Ireland opened for the Brave as a replacement for Smriti Madhana. She started well, with two pull shots for four. But she soon gave up and trudged off, despite visitors’ pleas for an edge.

Bizarrely, Brave batter made it almost to the boundary as TV Umpire Nigel Llong evaluated the decision and was shocked when Ultra Edge proved not conclusive.

Sometimes it is easy to be honest, and Lewis was not the Invincibles who were ruthless enough for them to run her out. You might wonder if there were grounds for her to be ‘timed out.

THE THINGS THAT THEY SAY

Amanda-Jade Wellington, Southern Brave

I thought it would be possible to defend a wicket such as that if the score was 110-115. Although it was difficult to get started, Sophie Dunkley and some of the girls managed to make that pitch look good.

I believe you could go in these games with a 50-50 mentality. It might seem like a lot of rubber, but it was actually quite entertaining for the crowd.

It was also important to prove that we are capable of beating this type of team. “We did an amazing job.”

Oval Invincibles’ Tash Farrant:

We would love to have pursued them down but they gave us 20 runs on the field. Our fielding was excellent and we let a few runs slip through the middle.

“Sophia Dunkley was a great batsman, but it would have been much more difficult to keep them at around 100 on slow pitches.

We must win the Eliminator to be able to face the Brave in final.

WHAT’S THE NEXT

This is The Hundred’s penultimate round in group matches – the stakes at Emerald Headingley are very high!

Northern SuperchargersIf they win, the Eliminator slot in the women’s tournament will be theirs.Birmingham PhoenixHowever, Superchargers could still win the Phoenix away victory.

Phoenix vs Superchargers Live on

The men’s match starts at 6:30pm. If they defeat the Superchargers, Phoenix will be able to qualify for the final automatically.

