West Ham’s transfer position on Jesse Lingard is clear to Man Utd face PS30m decision

West Ham want Jesse Lingard to return to the club this summer, and the ball is in Manchester United’s court, according to first-team coach Stuart Pearce. Lingard has been a target for the Hammers since last season’s successful loan spell, but they have yet to satisfy United’s requirements.

United reportedly want PS30million to part ways with the 28-year-old attacker this summer, despite him being in the final year of his current contract.

West Ham do not seem to be willing to pay that price. However, Lingard may make his desire for a return to London public. The Red Devils might need to raise the amount they charge.

The latest indication was that Lingard wanted to stay put at Old Trafford and fight for his place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exciting attack.

However, Jadon Sancho’s arrival has made his chances of playing regular football even less likely than they were last season.

Lingard was absent, so David Moyes used Said Benrahma to great effect as an attacking midfielder. However, he would love to have the former back in his team.

