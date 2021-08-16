What to do for your employees when they go on vacation?

Recently, I wrote about the importance of workers taking time for vacation, even as, during the pandemic, many have spent less time reporting to a traditional workplace. Conflicting views about telecommuting or time off between bosses and workers are discouraging personal downtime and infringing upon this crucial downtime when colleagues actually steal. This is leading to lower productivity, burnout and hard feelings.

It’s not difficult to fix the problem, however. A Harvard Business Review study that included more than 200 managers found 38% of them agreed that remote workers perform less well than people who work in the office. 22 percent were uncertain. This is 66% more bosses than were unsure about the idea that people at home can produce as well as workers in the office.

- Advertisement - Workers are now feeling stressed more than ever. McKinsey’s April 2021 report stated that 49% (out of over 5,000) workers worldwide feel somewhat burnt out right now. 52% said that they would like more flexibility in their work schedules after the pandemic. Managers have been skeptical of current work-from home arrangements, so employees are asking for more. Vacation is often a way to relieve burnout. Employees are already well aware that telecommuting is not a good option for them. They will often spend time on work instead of recharging. A recent LinkedIn survey found that 86% GenZ workers were engaged with work while on vacation.

What’s the best way to navigate this maze of confusion? It’s simple: people need to communicate more. Businesses of all sizes have seen a decrease in formal and informal communication as a result of the work-from home revolution. Zoom is not close to closing this gap. The expectations of leaders are unclear to workers, so they work longer hours and skip vacations. Because managers have not communicated clear expectations regarding work rules, productivity, and downtime, everyone has to guess.

Clear objectives, clear work rules, and high expectations will help organizations win. It’s often what has been lacking in failing teams. Their McKinsey research also found clear communication was 5X better than those who didn’t communicate. Organisations who believed that many managers were not well-equipped to manage before the pandemic, and could therefore make the transition to managing people in multiple places, have completely missed the mark.