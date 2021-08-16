WoW TBC Phase 2 Release Date: When is Burning Crusade? Start in Classic Phase 2?

Blizzard is planning more content for the Burning Crusade, which has been very well received by World of Warcraft Classic players.
The WoW Classic: TBC expansion will not include everything that was in the initial expansion. Instead, there will be several releases of WoW Classic.
The Burning Crusade soon will have The Serpentshrine Cavern and Tempest Keep The Eye.
Blizzard is not yet revealing when returning content will be available, however, it seems that things are moving closer.
WoW Classic: TBC Phase 2 is currently being tested on Battle.Net PTR, so August feels like the right time for the next content release.
WHAT DATE IS THE RELEASE DATE FOR PHASE 2 OF BURNING COUSADE?
Although Blizzard did not confirm a release date for WoW TBC: Phase 2, but it is possible that the next Burning Crusade will be released between August 18-20, based upon previous launches.
For now, this prediction is still valid. This means that there may be delays in launching the next major patch.
Blizzard may share any updates for this week before the action kicks off. It could be on August 16
Official name for the update is Overlords Of Outland. It will probably require some maintenance.
Here’s what we know about Burning Crusade Phase 2 via the PTR patches notes.
SERPENTSHRINE COVERN
- In her watery lair, the Serpentshrine Cavern, you can defeat Lady Vashj’s evil fiends and other twisted creatures.
- Raid bosses: 6
- Niveau: 70
- Location: Coilfang Reservoir, Zangarmarsh
THE EYE
- To end the corruption of Kael’thas Sunstrider’s loyalists, infiltrate the heart and soul of a crystalline castle.
- Raid bosses: 4
- Niveau: 70
- Location:Tempest Keep in Netherstorm
ARENA SEASON 2Arena Season 2: Take down your enemies and brutalize them on the battlefield! Arena Points will be awarded to winners who can exchange their gear for more equipment so that they can take on similar-skilled enemies.
OGRI’LA AND SHA’TARI SKYGUARD DAILY ENTERTAINMENTCreate new alliances in Outland by joining the Ogri’la or Shatari Skyguard factions. To earn the favor of these factions, complete daily quests and you will receive lucrative rewards.
GUILD BANKSThe Guild Bank allows you to share your raiding and dungeons rewards with other guild members! The Guild Bank allows guild members to deposit and withdraw currency and items in the game. This makes it easy to see what consumables are available and needed. to plan your next group event.
GROUP BROWSER TOOLUse the Group Browser Tool to find like-minded players or make new friends. Just list your class or specialization to allow group leaders in your realm to invite you for a party or raid.
What do you need to make WOW CLASSIC a reality?
- Battle.net Account: If you are a beginner or just want to get started, you can create a Battle.net account by visiting this webpage.
- World of Warcraft Subscription: Access to Burning Crusade Classic included in the World of Warcraft Subscription. This subscription is available to any player with an active World of Warcraft account. No additional purchases are required. Visit the Battle.net Shop to subscribe.
- WoW Classic Game Download: You can download the game to your computer or Mac. Install the Battle.net Desktop App, log in to your Battle.net account, and download the app.
