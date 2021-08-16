WoW TBC Phase 2 Release Date: When will Burning Crusade Classic Phase 2 begin?

Blizzard is planning more content for the Burning Crusade, which has been very well received by World of Warcraft Classic players.

The WoW Classic: TBC expansion will not include everything that was in the initial expansion. Instead, there will be several releases of WoW Classic.

The Burning Crusade soon will have The Serpentshrine Cavern and Tempest Keep The Eye.

Blizzard is not yet revealing when returning content will be available, however, it seems that things are moving closer.

WoW Classic: TBC Phase 2 is currently being tested on Battle.Net PTR, so August feels like the right time for the next content release.