A trio of UK customers will soon receive an incredible boost Google

We all require more data storage, regardless of whether we need it to store important files or back up family photos. The latest Three deal is available. Three UK’s newest customer benefit will be a welcome bonus to those signing up for the mobile network’s smartphone and broadband deals.

Both new and existing customers will be able to sign up for 100GB of free Google One cloud storage. You will have access to additional storage in all Google products such as Google Drive, Google Photos and Google Mail.

You can also share your love with five additional people.

This extra storage is enough to hold 66 HD movies, 50,000 photos at high resolution, and 100,000 eBooks.

Google One supports backups of phone data, including contacts, WhatsApp messages, and history. Google One customers can take advantage of membership benefits such as Google Play credits or discounts on other products. We find this to be quite generous.

Customers on Pay Monthly Contracts can take advantage of this offer, as well as Pay As You Go mobile, home, and broadband customers.