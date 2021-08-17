‘Absolutely stunning’ UK staycation hidden gem – first proposed AONB in 25 years

Alex Outhwaite is a presenter of Off The Grid, and Backpack On Travelxp on SKY UK. She has been to nearly 70 countries. Briton, a passionate backpacker, documents her adventures on Youtube and Instagram. She has 156k subscribers and 59,000 followers.
The Yorkshire Wolds can be found in East Riding of Yorkshire or North Yorkshire. Winifred Holtby, who was a local writer, described them as “fold upon fold of encircling hill, piled rich, and golden.”
The area is known for its gentle hills, valleys, sweet villages, and ancient sites.
Wharram Percy is a medieval deserted village that visitors can visit.
David Hockey painted many times the Yorkshire Wolds.
Walkers are also familiar with the area for Wolds Path. One of England’s National Trails is it.
The length of the trail is 79 miles. It was featured in a BBC two-part documentary.
Alex, whose travels you can follow on Twitter, has recently returned from Thailand.
This is her second trip abroad since the outbreak of the pandemic.
She took part in Phuket’s Sandbox Scheme, which is encouraging tourism on the island – which relies on the business for 90 percent of its economy.
Alex was highly complimentary of the program and described his experience.
Alex stated, “Hopefully it is a sign that things are to come.”
It’s high time that the tourism industry gets back to its feet. So many people depend on this for their livelihoods.
For those wanting to explore the sights, she suggested that now is a great time to travel to the country.
She said, “I visited Phuket about 10 years back and it was a great place to visit. But it is a very popular area so it can get quite busy.
So I can recall going back to the sites to watch the sunset. It’s breathtaking, but it’s also shared with many other people.
It was quite quiet this time. The Big Buddha was one of our top stops, but there were virtually no people there. It is not clear when we will have another chance to visit some of these amazing sites without crowds.
