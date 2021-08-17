Amy Schumer sexily walks with Chrissy Teigen In this hilarious video, you can see the staircase descend.

- Advertisement -

Amy Schumer appears to be poking fun at Chrissy Teigen.

On Tuesday, the comedian posted a video of herself imitating the supermodel seductively walking down a staircase, both recorded at the same home in Martha’s Vinyard in Dukes County, Massachusetts.

Schumer, 40, appears to be staying at the same house that Teigen, 35, stayed in last week, when she attended former President Barack Obama‘s 60th birthday bash.

“We love Chrissy!” Amy Schumer mimics Chrissy Teigen’s seductive walking down the steps after Obama’s 60th Birthday bash at Martha’s Vineyard. This hilarious video features Amy Schumer.

- Advertisement -

Teigen’s video, where Teigen sings happy birthday while wearing a Marilyn Monroe-inspired white gown was posted for the first time a week ago. Goodnight Martha’s Vineyard. You have made me fall in love hard!

Schumer wore a vest that was less glamourous and featured the slogan “boat hair don’t care”. Schumer captioned her post with: “Tribute.” The vid was stolen by @rachelfeinstein_ We love you @chrissyteigen.’

Schumer’s fans loved the post, and Jodie Comer, Killing Eve’s star, commented on it, “Amyyyyyyy” alongside a tearful face, heart-shaped emoticons, and a hug.

Reaction: Killing Eve’s star Jodie Cooper and Rachel Feinstein, a stand-up comedian, seemed to enjoy the post

Glam: Teigen posted her first video, where she sings happy birthday while wearing a Marilyn Monroe-inspired white gown.

- Advertisement - Schumer’s version: Schumer copied the video by wearing a less glamourous vest that read ‘boat hair don’t care’.

Imitation: A fan said, “Celeste Barber is much?” It was compared to Barber (Australian comedian, 39), who is well-known for imitating models via social media

Schumer mocked Teigen’s hair on Tuesday’s social media accounts: “Boat hair don’t care”

Rachel Feinstein, a stand-up comedian and author of the caption was included in the photo. She said: “I am most proud to have purchased this high-end top. #boathairdontcare @fendi

One fan said, “Celeste Barber is much?” It was compared to Barber (Australian comedian, 39), who is well-known for imitating models via social media.

In 2014, Teigen was a couple counselor on Schumer’s Inside Amy Schumer. The funny skit featured Schumer’s boyfriend becoming more interested in Teigen after a therapy session.

Teigen was the best dressed at Barack Obama’s 60th Birthday bash. She wore a Marilyn Monroe-style dress with John Legend, her husband on Martha’s Vineyard.

After her negative comments about celebrities in her tweets, the cookbook author is now facing backlash.

Teigen wrote a sad caption in July about her struggles with the “cancel club” after her scandal. She said, “it just sucks.”

Teigen disclosed last week that she attends therapy twice per week to help improve her mental health.