Quantcast
31.2 C
United States of America
Tuesday, August 17, 2021
type here...
Celebrities

Amy Schumer sexily walks with Chrissy Teigen In this hilarious video, you can see the staircase descend.

By Newslanes Media
0
22

Must read

“We love Chrissy!” Amy Schumer makes fun of Chrissy Teigen’s seductive walk down the steps after Obama’s 60th Birthday bash at Martha’s Vineyard.

By George Stark For Dailymail.com

Published by Last Updated:

- Advertisement -

Amy Schumer appears to be poking fun at Chrissy Teigen.

On Tuesday, the comedian posted a video of herself imitating the supermodel seductively walking down a staircase, both recorded at the same home in Martha’s Vinyard in Dukes County, Massachusetts.

Schumer, 40, appears to be staying at the same house that Teigen, 35, stayed in last week, when she attended former President Barack Obama‘s 60th birthday bash.

Same location: Schumer, 40, appears to be staying at the same residence that Chrissy stayed in last week, in Martha's Vinyard, in Dukes County, Massachusetts

“We love Chrissy!” Amy Schumer mimics Chrissy Teigen’s seductive walking down the steps after Obama’s 60th Birthday bash at Martha’s Vineyard. This hilarious video features Amy Schumer.

- Advertisement -

Teigen’s video, where Teigen sings happy birthday while wearing a Marilyn Monroe-inspired white gown was posted for the first time a week ago. Goodnight Martha’s Vineyard. You have made me fall in love hard!

Schumer wore a vest that was less glamourous and featured the slogan “boat hair don’t care”. Schumer captioned her post with: “Tribute.” The vid was stolen by @rachelfeinstein_ We love you @chrissyteigen.’

Schumer’s fans loved the post, and Jodie Comer, Killing Eve’s star, commented on it, “Amyyyyyyy” alongside a tearful face, heart-shaped emoticons, and a hug.

Reaction: Killing Eve star Jodie Comer and stand-up comedian Rachel Feinstein appeared to be tickled by the post

Reaction: Killing Eve’s star Jodie Cooper and Rachel Feinstein, a stand-up comedian, seemed to enjoy the post

Glam: Teigen's video - where she is singing happy birthday in a Marilyn Monroe-inspired white dress - was first posted a week ago

Glam: Teigen posted her first video, where she sings happy birthday while wearing a Marilyn Monroe-inspired white gown.

Her version: Donning a decidedly less glamorous vest with the slogan 'boat hair don't care' - Schumer copied the video

- Advertisement -

Schumer’s version: Schumer copied the video by wearing a less glamourous vest that read ‘boat hair don’t care’.

Not so similar: Schumer went for a more casual look ad she appeared to be mocking one of Teigen's recent posts

Imitation: A fan said, “Celeste Barber is much?” It was compared to Barber (Australian comedian, 39), who is well-known for imitating models via social media

'Boat hair don't care': Schumer poked fun at Teigen on her social media pages on Tuesday

Schumer mocked Teigen’s hair on Tuesday’s social media accounts: “Boat hair don’t care”

Rachel Feinstein, a stand-up comedian and author of the caption was included in the photo. She said: “I am most proud to have purchased this high-end top. #boathairdontcare @fendi

One fan said, “Celeste Barber is much?” It was compared to Barber (Australian comedian, 39), who is well-known for imitating models via social media.

In 2014, Teigen was a couple counselor on Schumer’s Inside Amy Schumer. The funny skit featured Schumer’s boyfriend becoming more interested in Teigen after a therapy session.

Best dressed: Teigen wore a Marilyn Monroe style dress to Barack Obama's 60th birthday bash last week with husband John Legend at Martha's Vineyard

Teigen was the best dressed at Barack Obama’s 60th Birthday bash. She wore a Marilyn Monroe-style dress with John Legend, her husband on Martha’s Vineyard.

After her negative comments about celebrities in her tweets, the cookbook author is now facing backlash.

Teigen wrote a sad caption in July about her struggles with the “cancel club” after her scandal. She said, “it just sucks.”

Teigen disclosed last week that she attends therapy twice per week to help improve her mental health.

Advertisement

Publiated at Tue 17 August 2021, 18:17.40 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHow to Use Yik Yak
Next articleHellraiser: Dead by Daylight wins
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks