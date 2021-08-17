Andy Lee is secretly married to his long-time girlfriend Rebecca Harding?

- Advertisement -

Fans were left wondering whether Andy Lee secretly married Rebecca Harding on Tuesday, Andy Lee said.

An Instagram caption referred to the mysterious 30-year-old woman as the wife of the comedian, 40.

The caption was posted to an Instagram video that The Kyle and Jackie O shared. It reads: “@andytomlee makes an only lying call against his wife!”

Are you already married? Fans wondered if Andy Lee had secretly married Rebecca Harding on Tuesday, leaving them wondering. An Instagram caption referred to the beauty, aged 30, as his wife. The video was quickly deleted. Both photos

- Advertisement -

The segment “Only Lying” is on the breakfast radio program. A celebrity will call a friend and tell them a convincing lie.

Andy called Rebecca to try to persuade her to surrender their dog Henri the terrier pup they just got two months ago.

He was only joking, and quickly admitted that it was a joke.

Later, the caption of the clip had been changed to no longer refer to ‘wife’. It now reads: ‘@andytomlee makes an only lying call to his GF’.

Andy took part in Only Lying. This segment is on the Kyle and Jackie O radio shows and a celebrity calls a friend and tells a convincing lie.

img alt=”The caption was posted to the Jackie O and The Kyle Instagram accounts. It reads: “@andytomlee makes an only lying call against his wife!” class=”nothing” height=”241″ id=”i-695bd45bd271617d” src=”https://i.dailymail.co.uk/1s/2021/08/17/15/46777415-9901605-image-m-3_1629209469210.jpg” width=”634″/> - Advertisement - The caption was posted below the video that Jackie O and The Kyle shared on Instagram. It reads: “@andytomlee makes an only lying call to his wife!”

Later, the caption for the clip changed to no longer refer to ‘wife’. It now reads: ‘@andytomlee makes an only lying call to his GF’. This could be a reference to ‘girlfriend. The social media account that posted the clip may have made an oversight.

The social media team that posted the video may have made an oversight.

The couple has been squabbling about their relationship for years.

Andy and Rebecca have been together for seven years and were recently the focus of engagement rumours.

Poor puppy: Andy phoned Rebecca to try to persuade her to surrender their pet dog Henri (pictured), which was adopted two months ago.

Rebecca posted a sweet Instagram photo of Rebecca and her husband enjoying a romantic date. Her eagle-eyed followers noticed a ring left on Rebecca’s left finger.

Andy and Rebecca started their relationship in 2014. However, they didn’t make their love public until January of the next year.

Six months ago, they split up briefly. Rebecca talked about it on The Lady Brunch last summer.

Are they engaged? They are engaged? Rebecca posted a sweet Instagram photo of Rebecca and her husband enjoying their date night with a ring in her left hand.

She said that she was “struggling in the newfound interests in my personal lives”, commenting on their spotlight relationship.

“I met Andy when I was 24, so it wasn’t too far from my old life. “But nevertheless, I overcame that obstacle and we now live happily ever after.”

Andy met Rebecca at a Melbourne café where she worked as a waitress. On a napkin, he left his email address.