According to Spanish media, Arsenal is in advanced talks with Real Madrid about Martin Odegaard’s resigning. The transfer appears to be now ‘imminent. After Odegaard’s performance at Emirates Stadium, the second half last season, the Gunners were keen to bring the Norwegian player to London permanently. However Edu, the technical director has been patient in his pursuit.

Odegaard was popular among his London Colney team-mates earlier in the year, and Mikel Arteta began to build his team around him after his January arrival from Real Madrid. After a tough campaign that saw Arsenal lose their season, the attacking midfielder was able to see and create with great vision. A club transfer market priority has placed a high emphasis on the No 10, despite Emile Smith Rowe being offered the famous shirt last season. One name is James Maddison, but Leicester has not been open to discussing their PS60m valuation.

Odegaard had been valued earlier this summer at around PS60m, but Arsenal may be able to land him much more cheaply. According to the report, Real Madrid kept Odegaard away from Valdebebas' main training group in order to prevent injury. Los Blancos don't want any player picking up problems that might put their move at risk. Real Madrid needs all of the money they can to invest in their ageing team. Ancelotti was forced to take tough decisions after replacing Zinedine Zidane.

Odegaard is also thought to have a keen interest in returning to Arsenal if the chance presents itself. He wants to continue playing regular football after his loan stints at Vitesse, Heerenveen and Real Sociedad. Arsenal is not likely to conclude its transfer business there, with right-back and goalkeeper still on the agenda. While Aaron Ramsdale is still a possibility, Arsenal want to sell Hector Bellerin before considering pursuing another full-back.

