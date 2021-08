The 23-year old’s position on a possible move to Emirates Stadium is clear and the deal may be able to progress quickly in the coming weeks, or days.

Arteta wants to sign more after his three signings, and Ramsdale is likely to increase his spending this summer by PS100m.

- Advertisement -

Already, he has added Ben White and Albert Sambi Lokonga to his team, with more to come before the end.

Publiated at Tue 17 August 2021, 14:00:40 (+0000).