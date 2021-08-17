Barbra Streisand blasts Bradley: “It was the wrong Idea” Cooper’s remake “A Star Is Born”

The actress joked recently that she might have been “the first Jewish Princess”, after Prince Charles sent her floral gifts.

Prince Charles (72), stated earlier this year that he was a great admirer of Barbra Streisand, the versatile American singer and actress.

Charles had been a friend of Barbra on many occasions.

According to her, an assistant believed that a bouquet of roses was from a friend. But they were actually from the heir of the throne.

Publiated at Tue 17 August 2021, 08:22.46 +0000