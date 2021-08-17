David Genat, Survivor’s star shocks the fans with his debut of his VERY A radical new look

- Advertisement -

The international star model, Survivor Star and international model who is known for his tough good looks and long hair.

David Genat, also known as “Golden God”, shocked his fans on Tuesday by revealing a dramatic hairstyle online.

On Instagram, the 41-year old showed his journey to his blonde hair, showing that he had dyed his honey locks white and peroxide blonde.

Before: David Genat, also known as the "Golden God", shocked his fans on Tuesday by revealing a dramatic hairstyle online

“So, I have never dyed my hair.” He said it at the beginning of the video, and then added: “I hope it turns out okay!”

Then he added video footage of his hairdressers doing their magic with long locks. This shows the whole process, from initial bleaching to drying and toning.

After hours of sitting in the chair, he finally revealed the final result and seemed very pleased with it.

Change: After sharing a clip of his hairdressers doing their magic with his long locks (showing the whole process, from bleaching to drying), he shared another video.

“And it’s here!” he exclaimed. He exclaimed before laughing at the camera.

David began modeling in 2002. He has appeared on runways as well as in campaign for Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger.

He served as the Sole Survivor on Australian Survivor: All Stars. The show aired in 2020.

Happily: After hours of sitting in the chair, he finally revealed the final result and seemed very pleased with the new appearance

David was last seen on Celebrity Apprentice.

However, he was fired by Lord Alan Sugar during a heated boardroom meeting after a viral video challenge.

David quickly fired and admitted that he was’super salty” as he left.

“This isn’t the outcome I expected, evidently. When it comes to winning, I can be a little psycho. Salty is my favorite word. He said, “I’m very, very salty.”