Elvis Week 2021: Watch Priscilla’s tribute speech to Graceland Candlelight Vigil

Elvis Presley died 44 years ago on Monday and as usual, fans have been celebrating his legacy at Elvis Week, held at his home of Graceland. Fans walked by Elvis’ grave in Meditation Garden during the Graceland Candlelight Vigil. This is an annual tradition. Priscilla Presley, Elvis’ ex-wife and music legend from 1967-1973, paid tribute during the speeches.

Late in August, Priscilla addressed the large crowd of Elvis fanatics gathered with candles.

- Advertisement -

According to the 76-year old, “It has been 44 years since Elvis died. It is hard for me still to believe.”

“I will never forget the phone call Joe Esposito made to me announcing that Elvis was dead.

“My knees shake, my heart is pounding, it’s unbelievable that Elvis could live, because everyone, including the boys, didn’t think Elvis would ever die. He was so big.

READ MORE: Elvis anniversary: Girlfriend Linda’s beautiful new message