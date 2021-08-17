Emma Willis says goodbye to ITV’s show just moments later Horror injury to co-star titled ‘Bloodbath”

Emma Willis (45) and Tom Allen (38), have kept viewers amused with Cooking With The Stars. Tonight’s series finale was almost a bloodbath after Harry Judd, a contestant with a horrific injury, ended up on the screens.

McFly’s McFly friend went up against Denise Van Outen to win the show finale.

Harry was about to cut up his ingredients when he accidentally chopped his hand.

His star AJ Odudu yelled, “Oh My God Harry!”

As a medical professional rushed to help, the amateur was seen wailing.

