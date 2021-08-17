Quantcast
Emma Willis says goodbye to ITV’s show just moments later Horror injury to co-star titled ‘Bloodbath”

By Newslanes Media
Emma Willis (45) and Tom Allen (38), have kept viewers amused with Cooking With The Stars. Tonight’s series finale was almost a bloodbath after Harry Judd, a contestant with a horrific injury, ended up on the screens.

McFly’s McFly friend went up against Denise Van Outen to win the show finale.

Harry was about to cut up his ingredients when he accidentally chopped his hand.

His star AJ Odudu yelled, “Oh My God Harry!”

As a medical professional rushed to help, the amateur was seen wailing.

One said, “From cutting your whole hand off to winning. Safe to say that I’m very proud of Harry.”

Another added “So happy that you won. Bravo, well deserved. I enjoyed every minute of your week. Amazing.”

As she said goodbye to the series, Emma made reference to Harry’s slip-up while Emma was still on her feet.

She shared photos of Cooking With The Stars from the time she was presenting it to her nearly 1.8 million followers.

