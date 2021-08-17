F1 superstar George Russell is joined by Nicholas Lafiti & their Mykonos girlfriends

- Advertisement -

One of Britain’s most respected Formula One drivers, he is.

But George Russell was enjoying some much-needed downtime on Tuesday as he relaxed in the pool during a sunny getaway to Mykonos with his bikini-clad girlfriend Carmen Montero.

For a relaxing afternoon in the sun, Nicholas Lafiti (Canadian driver) and Sandra Dziwiszek (his partner), joined the racer at 23.

Casual: George Russell relaxed on Tuesday with Carmen Montero and Nicholas Lafiti, a Canadian racer.

- Advertisement -

George’s girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt, a student at the University of California, wore a pink floral bikini that was too small as she went to the pool.

They were seen talking to Nicholas and Sandra after they started dating in the summer. Sandra opted for a black swimsuit.

George is taking a summer vacation amid speculation about whether or not he will be able to secure a seat on the Mercedes team in 2022 Formula One.

Sweet: George’s girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt, a student at the University of Texas, slipped into a pink floral bikini while heading to the swimming pool.

After impressing with the chance to race in Bahrain, he is now set to face Valtteri bottas.

- Advertisement -

Nicholas and Sandra are believed to be dating since 2020. Sandra is a Polish model who has previously been a lawyer as well as a pole vaulter.

Nicholas received his first points for Williams Racing earlier this month after he finished in the top 10 during the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Romantic: They were seen together at the pool during their Greek vacation.

‘It is an amazing result for the team, and I am so happy for us,’ he told The Checkered Flag.

For a while now the team has been trying to win points. It is incredible to see both cars get points, and then to be able to climb up to the P8 position in the championship.

George said that he was just as happy for everybody because the past two-and a half years had been hard for him and the team. So these points really are deserved.