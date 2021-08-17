Fantasy Injury News: The latest news about Michael Thomas Rashod Bateman and DeVontaSmith, plus more WRs in 2021 fantasy Drafts

Injuries to NFL players are a common occurrence. It’s often easy to predict who will be taking on more targets when pass-catchers get hurt, but that’s rarely the case. Kenny Golladay and Rashado bateman are just a few of the notable pass-catchers who have been dealing with injuries in fantasy football drafts for 2021. This has a knock on effect on ranking, cheat sheets, sleeper lists and overall rankings.

Below are the most recent news about these receivers. Stay tuned for updates about injured quarterbacksDak PrescottAndCarson WentzA rusty RBSaquon Barkley,Click here. Follow us Twitter for the most recent fantasy news@SN_Fantasy

Michael Thomas Injury Update

Thomas had a offseason full of bounce-back talk, but it was later revealed that he had been undergoing surgery to his right ankle. Fantasy owners are understandably concerned after that same ankle injury caused a poor, injured 2020 campaign. Thomas had a low career in terms of games played (7), receptions (438), receiving yards (438) and touchdowns (0 last year). These are absurd statistics, even if you consider them per-game. His prospects after surgery look particularly grim.

He is still uncertain about his timetable and you can’t trust him to make it through drafts. He’s too costly with a WR28 ADP (PPR) Last year, he finished WR41 for fantasy points per game (FPPG). In New Orleans, the position of quarterback is more uncertain.

While we wait to find out about Thomas’s return, teammates Tre’Quan Smith and Marquez Callaway (WR67), will be more valuable in drafts.

Kenny Golladay Injury Update

The latest Golladay news on Aug. 5 indicated he’d be out two-to-three weeks while dealing with a leg (possibly hamstring) injury. He’ll be back for Week 1 if he follows that schedule. However, with his history of lower-body injuries, it’s tough to trust him — even more than it already was with the quarterback concerns in New York. Draft Shark’s injury predictor gives him a 95-percent chance to suffer an injury in 2021.

Golladay is the WR25 standard in FantasyPros ADP. If you decide to fade Golladay, Brandon Aiyuk or Tee Higgins may be safer choices.

Kadarius Tney, Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton all have a chance to be the Giants’ No. 1 receiver. If Golladay sustains another serious injury in 2021 or beyond, he will likely be the Giants No. 1 receiver. However, for now we expect him to play in Week 1.

Update on the DeVonta Smith injury

It was reported prior to Eagles practice on Tuesday that Smith would participate in team drills for the first time since injuring his knee early in camp. Smith, a 6-0 and 170-pound player, was a headline leading up to 2021 NFL Draft. However, with no injury history at Alabama it is too soon to state that Smith will be/will be injured in the NFL.

Although he did suffer a strain to his knee in practice on Aug. 2, he is fully ready to go for Week 1, and has clearly made great progress with his rehabilitation. His WR31 ADP (in PPR) makes the upside seem worth it. For a team’s WR1, he’s quite affordable. We have him ranked a little cautiously in our PPR rankings (WR36), but he could certainly outperform that spot on the list.

Jalen Ragor (WR69ADP), is Philadelphia’s de facto WR1 if he misses a practice. For what it is worth, he was a great camp leader.

Rashod Bateman injury update

Bateman will likely miss Monday Night Football Week 1, due to a groin injury he sustained earlier in the preseason. Although the injury may require surgery, it will not affect his entire season. In a press conference after Aug. 12 practice, head coach John Harbaugh hinted Bateman would be back sometime in September.

While he was already low in ADP, he now sits as the WR61 in standard, according to FantasyPros. Bateman’s injury-prone start to the season doesn’t bode well in fantasy football. The Ravens’ pass attack was poor last year. His rookie season, while you need to keep him in your dynasty leagues’ lineups, isn’t looking spectacular. He is worth drafting if you believe in him.

Marquise brown injury update

After a good start to camp, Brown is dealing with hamstring issues. Initially, these issues looked to be minor, but apparently, they are worse than the Ravens originally thought. This could be an issue for a player who is known for his explosiveness and speed. Brown, like Bateman is falling to the late/mid-tiers of the draft (WR41).

Sammy Watkins, Miles Boykin and Tylan Wallace could be the Ravens primary wideouts if both of them are injured early in the season. If you want to be part of the Ravens’ passing attack, Mark Andrews is your best option.

Publiated at Tue 17 August 2021 21.56:22 (+0000).